Bengaluru, September 4: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday took the decision to rename Magadi Road Metro Station as Dr Rajkumar Metro Station. Following this, BBMP Mayor Gautam Kumar submitted the proposal to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

Informing about the latest development, BBMP said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "A decision has been taken in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike meet today to rename Magadi Road Metro Station as Dr Rajkumar Metro Station. Mayor Gautam Kumar has submitted the proposal to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd." Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Should Remove Hindi Signages From Metro Stations, Trains, Says Kannada Development Authority Chief.

Here's what BBMP said:

Earlier in August, Kannada Development Authority Chairman T Nagabharana emphasised on the removal of Hindi signage from Bengaluru metro. He was of the opinion that all the signages in the metro should be in Kannada and English, instead of Hindi.

