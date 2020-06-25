Shravasti, Jun 25 (PTI) The area up to 500-metre radius of the Shravasti District Courts complex was sealed and declared a hotspot after a steno of a judge tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, the authorities had sealed and declared the courts complex a containment zone after a doctor on screening duty there contracted the infection.

Chief Medical Officer A P Bhargava said the steno's medical report confirming the infection was received on Wednesday.

Bhargava said after the doctor tested positive for coronavirus, they had collected samples of 99 employees in the courts complex for testing.

