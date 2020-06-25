Tirunelveli, June 25: Hari Singh, owner of Tirunelveli's famous Iruttu Kadai halwa shop, on Thursday, died by suicide reportedly after he came to know that he had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The 70-year-old Hari Singh was found hanging at a hospital where he was undergoing treatment for the last two days. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he complained of urinary infection. Chennai: 50-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself in Government Hospital Bathroom.

Following hospitalisation, Singh's swab was taken and sent for coronavirus testing. On Thursday morning, results confirmed that he had contracted the deadly virus. "Around noon, he was found hanging," deputy commissioner of police for Tirunelveli city (law and order) S Saravanan was quoted by TOI as saying. The businessman used a towel to end his life. Postmortem will be conducted in Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital.

Located near Swami Nellaiappar temple, Iruttu Kadai halwa shop has become a tourist spot in Tirunelveli over the years. Many people who tasted halwa sold at Singh's shop posted condolence messages on social media. Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 2,865 COVID-19 positive cases, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 67,468 on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Bans Inter-District Movement of TNSTC Buses Till June 30, Private Vehicles With E-Passes Allowed.

The state health department said 33 patients died, raising the COVID-19 toll to 866. With 37,763 people cured, the number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 28,836. The number of infected children in the 0-12 age group also went up to 3,317, according to the state health department. While active cases stood at 28,836, a total of 2,424 people were discharged from various hospitals, again a record for recoveries on a single day.

