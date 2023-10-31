Imphal, Oct 31 (PTI) At least three Manipur Police personnel sustained bullet wounds after armed militants ambushed their convoy near Sinam along Imphal-Moreh NH-102 in Tengnoupal district on Tuesday, police said.

The three were part of additional forces sent as reinforcement to Moreh town for operations following the killing of Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand by militants at the border town earlier in the day.

The injured were later safely evacuated to Imphal for treatment. Condition of the one of them is serious, officials said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of locals and those sheltered in relief camps took out a rally at Singjamei in Imphal West district in protest against the killing of Chingtham.

In another development, a joint action committee formed in protest against the killing of Chingtham has decided not to take his body till the culprits are arrested.

Earlier in the day, Chingtham's body was brought to Imphal in a chopper and post-mortem was conducted at Jawaharalal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.

