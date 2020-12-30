Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army have recovered arms, ammunition and explosive materials from a terrorist hideout in Dabbi village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Wednesday.

Two pistols, 70 pistol rounds and two grenades kept in bushes, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral said.

The arms and ammunition were kept there by terrorist handlers from Pakistan and have been recovered on the disclosure of three terror associates arrested on Sunday.

"During questioning of arrested terror associate Yaseen Khan, some vital clues on his confession were developed after which a team of police headed by Sub Divisional Police Officer Mendhar Zaheer Jafri along with army rushed launched an operation in the area of Dabbi and recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition kept in a polythene bag in bushes," he said.

"Two pistols, 70 bullets and two grenades have been recovered so far and more searches are going on," the SSP added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)