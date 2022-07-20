Tiruchirappalli (TN), Jul 20 (PTI) Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday held searches at a Sri Lankan refugees camp here in connection with an arms recovery case in Kerala.

A team of NIA officials from Kochi were involved in the searches and they also held enquiries with some of the inmates, police said.

Searches were reportedly also held in Chennai.

A huge haul of drugs, Ak-47 rifles and live ammunition were recovered from a boat off Vizhinjam coast in the Arabian Sea in Kerala last year and the some persons had been arrested earlier. PTI SSN

