Ballia (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested an arms smuggler of Bihar with seven firearms in his possession, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said that Hasan, an arms smuggler, was arrested by a joint team of Special Operations Group and Narhi Police near Ghazipur border.

Hasan was coming from Ghazipur side on a motorcycle with a bag carrying illegal arms when he was arrested, he said.

Five 9mm pistols, five magazines, and two pistols of .32 bore were recovered from his possession.

Hasan is a resident of Siwan district's Habib Nagar in Bihar, said the SP.

Hasan used to bring pistols from Bihar and sell them at a high price in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

He has supplied more than 200 illegal pistols in last five years, he added.

