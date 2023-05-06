Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 6 (ANI): Army, Assam Rifles and Air Force along with civil administration have worked tirelessly in the past approximately 48 hours to restore law and order and bring back normalcy in Manipur, an official statement said on Friday.

Prompt response by Security Forces led to the rescuing of civilians of all communities from various minority pockets of areas affected by violence, the statement added.

Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned by Manipur Government on May 3 and 4 in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes which erupted in a few districts of Manipur.

As a result of the proactive and timely response, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night.

According to the statement, in the past 12 hours, Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by inimical elements to establish a blockade, towards which a firm and synergized response coupled with the induction of additional columns ensured control of Security Forces over the situation.

Proactive rescue operations, the conduct of flag marches, area domination, and interaction with locals/ influencers to reassure them of their personal safety were some of the major activities that were and are being undertaken.

A total of approximately 13,000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various ad-hoc boarding facilities specifically created for the purpose of Company Operating Bases and Military Garrisons, the statement said.

As of date, more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law and order in Manipur at the earliest.

Indian Army remains committed to restoring law and order and appeals for peace and urges all communities to shun the path of violence, the statement added.

As Indian Army and the Assam Rifles continue their efforts to evacuate and provide assistance to affected people in violence-hit Manipur, locals praised the efforts of security forces and thanked them for providing a "security blanket".

A video shared by Indian Army shows glimpses of families rescued from violence-hit areas and their stay within Army and Assam Rifles premises. As per the army a total of about 13,000 people have been provided accommodation within their campus.

Earlier in a statement, on Friday Army said that situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. "The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army had stated.

The Indian Army also urged the citizens to rely only on content from official and verified sources. (ANI)

