Jammu, Apr 10 (PTI) Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday inaugurated a new hospital complex at the Northern Command in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district through virtual mode, officials said.

A defence spokesman said the 650-bed capacity hospital spans across 60 acres and was built at a cost of Rs 274 crore. It has provision for an additional 200 beds, he added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Addresses Newsweek Questions, Urges Foreign Media To Visit Jammu and Kashmir To ‘Witness Sweeping Positive Changes’ in Valley.

"A new Command hospital was inaugurated by COAS General Manoj Pande through virtual mode in the presence of the Army and civil dignitaries," the spokesman said.

The new complex includes "eight state-of-the-art operation theatres, a medical gas pipeline system, a fire fighting system, a central air conditioning system and advanced medical treatment facilities", he added.

Also Read | Eid 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings To Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Eid-Al-Fitr Amid Row.

The spokesman said that environmental sustainability was kept as a key focus area during the construction of the hospital with an effluent treatment plant and a central sewage treatment plant ensuring responsible water management through recycling. Beyond medical facilities, the complex includes accommodation for staff, training facilities and welfare amenities, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)