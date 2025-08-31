Chandigarh [India], August 31 (ANI): Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, visited the forward areas affected by the recent floods in Jammu and Punjab to review the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, a release said on Sunday.

According to the release, the Army Commander of Western Command was briefed on the extensive rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by Army troops in close coordination with state administrations, police, and civil authorities.

He expressed satisfaction with the high level of preparedness, the swift deployment of columns, and the round-the-clock efforts in evacuating stranded civilians, providing medical aid, essential supplies, and restoring connectivity.

He also complimented the dedication and the good work done by all stakeholders, including Police and Civil Administration Officials, appreciating the synergy displayed in mitigating the crisis.

The Western Command of the Indian Army has been conducting extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in response to the severe floods that have struck parts of Jammu and Punjab.

A total of 47 columns, including Army Aviation & IAF Helicopter-Based columns, have been activated, along with formation engineers, medical, and communication resources, to provide immediate relief.

Aviation assets and Indian Air Force platforms were extensively deployed, with twenty aircraft, including three Advanced Light Helicopters, ten reconnaissance and observation helicopters, six Mi-17s, and one Chinook, pressed into service to ensure the evacuation and supply of essential relief materials.

Western Command remains committed to providing all possible assistance to the civil administration and the local population, with the singular aim of mitigating the impact of floods and restoring normalcy as soon as possible.

Apart from this, on Wednesday, the Indian Army Aviation conducted a daring rescue operation near Madhopur Headworks in Punjab's Pathankot district, saving 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians who were stranded due to rising floodwaters.

According to the Indian Army, helicopters were launched at 6 AM on Wednesday to carry out the rescue despite challenging weather conditions. The team successfully evacuated all stranded individuals, bringing them to safety. (ANI)

