Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] September 20 (ANI): The Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army conducted a major Integrated Fire Power Exercise, codenamed 'Amogh Fury', at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (MFFR) in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan.

According to a release, the high-intensity firepower cum exercise showcased the seamless integration of a wide array of firing platforms through coordinated combat manoeuvres.

Demonstrating the Indian Army's preparedness in a multi-domain operational environment, the drill involved insertion of troops and offensive ground actions, highlighting synergy among various combat arms, support arms and services.

The aim of 'AMOGH FURY' was to test our combat power, coordination and operational readiness in real-time battle scenarios. The integrated firing witnessed participation of multiple platforms, including battle tanks, Infantry combat vehicles, attack helicopters, long-range artillery vectors, and drones.

Apart from these, modern technologies and equipment, including network-centric communication, command and control architecture and real-time surveillance & targeting systems, were also employed in these exercises to achieve pragmatic training of all ranks.

The exercise placed significant emphasis on the use of contemporary technologies, real-time communication and the creation of a common operating picture, seamlessly shared with all stakeholders. These capabilities were tested and refined to effectively counter emerging threats on the modern battlefield.

"AMOGH FURY" is a testament to the Indian Army's focus on jointmanship, operational readiness and technological integration in Multi Domain Warfare Scenarios. (ANI)

