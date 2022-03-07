Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) The Army on Monday imparted self-defence training to girls and women from mountainous and remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to ensure their mental and physical fitness, an official said.

According to an Army spokesperson, the initiative was part of the International Women's Day celebrations. The International Women's Day is celebrated across the globe annually on March 8.

The self-defence session was organised for the young women of Darhal area in Rajouri district on Monday, he said.

After a session of yoga, the training and demonstration of martial arts was conducted with an objective of addressing fears of women and to cement their perspective of being mentally and physically strong enough to defend themselves against all odds, he said.

Students of various schools and remote locations participated with great enthusiasm, he added.

The Army also felicitated six girl students of the village and adjoining areas for successfully passing the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination, an unprecedented feat for the region, he said.

