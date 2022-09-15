New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Army has signed an agreement with a private sector bank to allow accident insurance cover for serving personnel, veterans and gentleman cadets of the force.

The Army took to Twitter to share about the Memorandum of Understanding.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 116 Fresh #COVID19 Cases, 142 Recoveries and 3 Deaths in the Last 24 … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"#IndianArmy and @IDFCFIRSTBank signed an MoU with features of Personal Accident Insurance Cover for Serving Personnel, Veterans & Gentleman Cadets of #IndianArmy.

"The MoU also provides Disability Cover, Education Benefits & Assistance for marriage of daughters. #IndianArmy," it said.

Also Read | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of 7 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1128 Crore in Madhya Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)