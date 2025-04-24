Udhampur, April 24: An Army jawan succumbed to injuries after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Thursday. "Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts," White Knight Corps, Indian Army, posted on X.

Meanwhile, the exchange of fire is underway in the Basantgarh region of the district. More details are awaited. Meanwhile, the Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) continued their joint operation on Thursday for the 10th consecutive day in the forest area of Lasana in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch to trace terrorists believed to be hiding in the region. Udhampur Encounter: Firing Resumes Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

The search operations started on April 15 following an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists on April 14. Security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting extensive search operations in dense forest zones. According to officials, terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, in which one of the security personnel got injured near the Lasana village located on the National Highway connecting Poonch to Jammu. Jammu and Kashmir: 5 Terrorists Trapped in 2 Ongoing Gunfights in Udhampur and Kishtwar.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

