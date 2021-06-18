Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) The Army led a civil medical team into the forward areas ahead of its anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS) to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination drive along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, a defence spokesperson said.

The vaccination drive was successfully carried out in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir civil health department authorities, he added.

The spokesperson said the civil medical team from the Poonch rural health department visited Kirni village to ensure the vaccination of civilians against the viral disease in these remote areas.

Twenty beneficiaries aged between 18 and 45 years received the first dose of the vaccine during the drive, he said.

The spokesperson said women and elderly people who could not visit Poonch town were vaccinated at their doorstep by the civil medical team.

The medical team was safely inducted to the forward areas, as close as 300 metres from the LoC, he added.

