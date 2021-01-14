Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): Ahead of Army Day celebrations on Friday, 15 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) organised a village games festival 2021 at Vilgam in the border area of Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

This village games festival was organised on Wednesday for the people of Ramhal, Rajwar and Magam block amid freezing weather to bring together people of all ages and promote a healthy way of living. The festival witnessed the huge turnout of local Kashmiris and Gujars along with several COVID Warriors (ASHA Workers). Village Panches, Sarpanchs and even Ex-Servicemen also took part in the event.

The festival was inaugurated by the Commander 8 Sector RR, Brigadier Neeraj Sharma by lighting up the 'beacon of unity'.

"Today we organised this event to bring together people of all ages. Amid the harsh winters here, we have organised this event which has a lot of village games in it. These allow games which have become a thing of past. We are revving game like 'gulli danda' as part of the festival on Army Day," said Colonel Abhishek Singh, who organised the festival.

"Now that winters have arrived, physical activities should become an essential part of the daily routine. With the aim to promote healthy lifestyle, we have organised this village games," he added.

A total of 21 village games like 'Piddu Garam', 'Spoon Race', 'Gilli Danda,' Arm Wrestling, Wushu 'and' Karate were organised for the youth of the village and the elderly people.

The local visitors and many participating players appreciated this step taken by the Indian Army. The musical shows set the right pace for the event in which many local singers mesmerized the audience with their soulful voices.

Manzoor Ahmad, a local municipal member, who was seen enjoying the village games said: "This is a very good programme. This programme which has been organised by the Army and in future, we would love to see such a programme with greater frequency."

Saleeka Jan, a Karate player who participated in the games expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for taking this initiative to usher their talent.

"I am a Karate player. We have come here to participate in Karate. I have been given this platform by the Ajaz Ahmed Bhat. I am also thankful to the Indian Army as well. Army has provided us with the stage to showcase our talent. Today, I am here because of the Indian Army and my coach." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)