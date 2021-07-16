New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Paramjit Kaur, an Army personnel deployed in Agra was paid Rs 50,000 a month for handing over secret documents to a spy of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said Delhi Police sources.

Tis Hazari Court remanded nine days of police custody to Paramjit, in connection with passing sensitive information to a spy.

According to Delhi Police sources, Paramjit was in touch with Habibur Rahman, an ISI spy since Feb 2018. Rs 4,000-5,000 were paid to Paramjit for every set of documents.

In November 2019, Paramjit was posted in Agra where he had access to more discreet documents and therefore his payments were increased too. He was then paid Rs 50,000 per month.

Rs 20,000 instead of 50,000 was paid during the lockdown and the amount was put in the account of Paramjeet's sister, said Delhi Police sources.

Delhi Police sources said the documents sent from Agra were related to Army operation and had markings of 'SECRET' and 'CONFIDENTIAL' on them.

Paramjit revealed to Delhi Police that he has a loan on his head, and a big chunk of his salary was paid as a loan installment. So he needed money. Police recovered six mobile sets from him.

Delhi Police is also probing if Paramjit was in direct touch with ISI handlers. Both Paramjit and Habibur Rahman will undergo psychological profiling, said Delhi Police sources.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested Rahman from Pokhran in Rajasthan for passing on sensitive information from the Indian Army to Pakistan's ISI.

The 34-year-old accused, Habibur Rahman, has been booked under the Official Secrets Act. He had been working as a vegetable supplier on a contract basis in Jaisalmer for the last few years.

As per the police, Rahman worked for the ISI and had also been in Pakistan. Confidential Army documents and a map of the Army area have been seized from him.

The accused said that the documents were given to him by Paramjit Kaur, an Army personnel deployed in Agra. Habibur Rahman was supposed to hand over documents to one Kamal.

A few other persons have also been detained by the Crime Branch with regard to the case. The accused is being questioned. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

