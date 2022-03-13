Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) The Army on Sunday provided dual-source solar drying system for fruit, vegetables and agricultural produces to women in remote villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, a defence spokesman said.

The Army formed a self help group of poor women in villages of the Mughal Maidan region and distributed 10 solar dryers among them under Operation Goodwill, the spokesman said.

According to him, each solar dryer system comes with a standby heating system with geyser.

The spokesman said the project intends to promote self-employment among women in rural areas of Kishtwar, which is likely to see large-scale cultivation of organic fruit and vegetables that are in high demand in the country.

The Army has collaborated with Chennai-based 'Gratitude Farms' to train the beneficiaries, he said.

