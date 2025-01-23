New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Ahead of Republic Day, the Indian Army announced on Thursday the addition of two new features to this year's parade: battlefield surveillance systems and a DRDO tableau showcasing Pralay, short-range ballistic missiles.

Addressing a press conference, Major General Sumit Mehta said, "The things that will come for the first time is battlefield surveillance systems, second is DRDO tableau which is depicting Pralay, which is a short range ballistic missiles.... This is the fourth time that Indonesian president coming as chief guest."

Also Read | Manali: 19-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death After Argument at Winter Carnival in Himachal Pradesh, Family Demands Arrest of Accused.

Major General stated that about 5,000 cultural artists will perform across the ceremonial path to ensure visibility for everyone, along with the usual proceedings. Earlier, the performers used to perform in front of presidential box.

"If we focus on the opening segment, as I said, it is a call to action, and it will deliver the same message as last time. There will be drums, other instruments, and the numbers will be impressive to witness. About 5,000 cultural artists, earlier we saw that most performers marched along the ceremonial path and approached the area near the presidential box. However, it was realized that others in the audience couldn't get a view of these cultural performances. Hence, this time, the performances will spread across the ceremonial path, ensuring visibility for everyone, along with the usual proceedings," Mehta said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Money Disbursed Under 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' Scheme Won't Be Recovered From Anyone, Says Ajit Pawar.

The Major General said that a beating retreat ceremony will be held on January 29 on Vijay Chowk at 5.15pm.

Mehta said, "After 26 January, there would be a beating retreat ceremony on January 29 at Vijay Chowk at 5.15pm. Under this, Indian Army, Navy and Air Force and CAPF bands will perform in which around 29 tunes will be played and they will march while creating different formations."

Premier defence research agency Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), would be displaying its selected path-breaking innovations for national security during the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

The DRDO Tableau, with the theme 'Raksha Kavach - Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats' will feature Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile; Airborne Early Warning & Control System; 155 mm/52 Cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System; Drone Detect, Deter & Destroy; Satellite-Based Surveillance System; Medium Power Radar - Arudhra; Advanced Light Weight Torpedo; Electronic Warfare System - Dharashakti; Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon; Very Short Range Air Defence System; Indigenous Unmanned Aerial System; V/UHF Manpack Software Defined Radio for Land Forces; Indigenous Secure Satellite Phone and UGRAM Assault Rifle, the DRDO said in a release.

The Republic Day Parade 2025 is all set to be a spectacular celebration of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special focus on 75 years of the enactment of the Indian Constitution and Jan Bhagidari. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)