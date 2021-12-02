New Delhi (India), December 2 (ANI): The Indian Army would unveil its new digital pattern combat dress in January next year during the Army Day celebrations.

"A digital pattern uniform would be unveiled during the Army Day celebrations where it would be worn by one of the contingents," Army officials said.

The Army Day parade would also see contingents wearing different combat uniforms worn by the force in the past, they said.

The decision to bring out the new combat dress for the force was taken at the recently held Army Commanders' Conference, the officials said.

These camouflage uniforms would be totally different from the existing dress and the shirts would not be required to be tucked in by troops.

The new camouflage dress would include a mix of colours including earthen and olive. (ANI)

