New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Indian Army on Wednesday said it has conducted an integrated firing exercise in Ladakh aimed at enhancing jointness and validation of tactics and techniques while incorporating new-generation equipment and "battlefield equalisers".

The exercise was done by the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.

"In pursuance of the #IndianArmy's Decade of Transformation, Fire and Fury Corps conducted an Integrated Firing Exercise in Ladakh aimed at enhancing jointness and validation of Tactics, Techniques and Procedures incorporating New Generation Equipments & Battlefield Equalisers," the Corps said in a post on X.

It also shared some photographs and a video clip of the exercise.

The three services of the armed forces have been emphasising on the need for greater synergy and jointness among them. PTI KND

