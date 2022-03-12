Srinagar, Mar 11 (PTI) The Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who is on a three-day visit to the Kashmir valley, on Friday visited the commercial hub of Lal Chowk here and relished some street food, officials said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi visited the area along with General officer Commanding of the valley-based Army's Chinar Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey, and Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, they said.

"They also interacted with some people including tourists," an official said.

The senior security officers later visited the historic clock tower in the city centre and clicked some pictures there, they added. PTI SSB

