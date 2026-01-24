PNN

New Delhi [India], January 24: Zonair3D, a Spanish clean-air technology company, has renewed its long-term commitment to India with a plan focused on local growth. The company aims to make advanced indoor air purification more accessible in institutions, businesses, and high-end homes. This move comes as more people and organisations in India pay attention to indoor air quality and preventive health.

Zonair3D's strategy in India focuses on making its proven clean-air systems more available by working with local partners. This approach helps the company grow, improve service, and offer better prices as demand rises in healthcare, education, offices, and busy indoor spaces.

"India is at a key moment as more people in different fields become aware of indoor air quality," said Royden Correa, CEO of Zonair3D Projects India Pvt. Ltd. (Z3D India). "We are committed to providing proven clean-air solutions that help with preventive health, sustainability, and strong indoor environments."

The company recently held a clean-air discussion at the Spanish Ambassador's Residence in New Delhi, in partnership with the Embassy of Spain. They invited key stakeholders to talk about responsible innovation and ways to create healthier indoor spaces.

Zonair3D's products use medical-grade filters, such as ULPA U15 filters found in clinical settings, to deliver strong indoor air purification. These solutions are suitable for many types of indoor spaces.

"Prevention is the highest form of care," said Alessandro Dotti, Group CEO of Zonair3D. He emphasised the company's focus on health-driven innovation and making a lasting difference in society.

AvailabilityZonair3D solutions are available in India through Zonair3D Projects India Pvt. Ltd. (Z3D India). The company is offering demonstrations and setting up its products in major cities and institutions.

About Zonair3DZonair3D is a Spanish clean-air technology company that provides advanced indoor air purification for healthcare, institutions, businesses, and homes. The company operates in several countries around the world.

