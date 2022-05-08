Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General BS Raju visited forward locations along the Line of Control. (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 (ANI): Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General BS Raju on Sunday visited forward locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness, a defence spokesperson said.

"Lt Gen BS Raju Vice Chief of Army Staff visited forward locations along LoC in Sunderbani and Pallanwala sectors of Crossed Swords Division to review the security situation and operational preparedness," the spokesperson said.

The Vice Chief of Army Staff appreciated the efforts of the formations in maintaining security with a robust anti-infiltration grid.

Earlier on Saturday, Lieutenant General Raju inaugurated the North Tech Symposium 2022 organised by Northern Command.

The two-day event is based on the theme 'Empowering Northern Theatre with Contemporary Technologies to meet dynamic Operational Challenges'. (ANI)

