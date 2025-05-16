Jammu, May 16 (PTI) The commander of the Indian Army's Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, visited forward locations along the International Border in the Jammu region on Friday and lauded the troops' precise and punitive response during Operation Sindoor.

He urged the troops to remain vigilant and mission-ready.

Also Read | 'Punjab Can Be Made Completely Drug Free': Arvind Kejriwal Vows to Take War Against Drugs at Street Level in State.

"Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, army commander, Western Command, accompanied by GOC (General Officer Commanding), Rising Star Corps, Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, visited forward locations in Jammu and Samba, and interacted with troops, including personnel from the BSF (Border Security Force)," the Western Command said in a post on X.

Lieutenant General Katiyar commended the troops' valour and vigilant actions during Operation Sindoor and lauded their precise and punitive response.

Also Read | Jnanpith Award 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Confers 58th Jnanpith Award on Sanskrit Scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya (See Pics).

He exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and mission-ready.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)