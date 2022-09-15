Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) The Indian Army's Western Command celebrated its 75th Raising Day on Thursday.

The Command, raised in Delhi just a month after India became independent, was given the immediate charter to ensure the safe transit of people from both sides of the border following the partition, which was followed by the deployment in Kashmir valley against the Kabaili-led Pakistan attack, said a defence release here on Thursday.

Raised on September 15, 1947, the Western command, which is now headquartered in Chandimandir, near here, has covered itself in glory in its role as 'Guardians of the West' -- the 1965 and 1971 wars -- as well as humanitarian and disaster relief work.

"Today, Western Command stands tall from Jammu in the North to Ferozepur covering swathes of five states. One singular contribution of the Western Command to the Indian Army has been that 11 Chiefs of the Indian Army have come from this Command," it said.

The platinum jubilee celebrations of the Western Command also coincide with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which celebrates 75 years of India's Independence.

To commemorate the Raising Day, Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in Chief, Western Command, paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Command who made the supreme sacrifice by laying a wreath at the Veer Smriti War Memorial on Thursday.

The braves of the Command have covered themselves in glory from 1948 and in every conflict subsequently. Foremost among them are the eleven Param Vir Chakra awardees, it said.

The platinum jubilee celebrations started off with a cycling expedition which returned to Chandimandir on September 13 after covering a distance of 2,000 km in 18 days - riding 125 to 150 kilometers per day, interspersed with three rest days.

The expedition visited 16 stations of Western Command spread over five states. The aim of the expedition led by two officers, including a women officer was to visit remote localities enroute, interact with the veteran community, local school children to inspire them for a career in the Army and spread awareness about different schemes launched by the Indian Army for the welfare of ex-servicemen and 'Veer Naris', it said.

The Western Command takes inspiration from its illustrious past to aim for greater glory in the future.

To motivate its soldiers and the youth, the Command has preserved its history in an exhaustive War Museum. Among the memorabilia preserved in the museum is the actual train carriage which served as the Command Headquarter in 1947.

It was in this train carriage the rescue and relief operations for those affected by the partition were carried out.

