Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 10 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Wednesday said that the state government has procured around 97 per cent or 180-189 lakh metric tonnes of crops via mandis and assured that the rest will be done in 2-3 days.

"No farmers will face any problem. We have procured around 97 per cent or 180-189 lakh metric tonnes of crops via mandis. The rest 2-3 per cent will be done in 2-3 days with an added window," said Bhushan on stopping the purchase of paddy crops from mandis.

Procurement of paddy in the states of Punjab and Haryana for Kharif Market Season (KMS) 2021-22 began from October 3, 2021. (ANI)

