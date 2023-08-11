New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The government has invited around 1,800 special guests, including beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme, from across the country to attend the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony by the Prime Minister at Red Fort on August 15.

As India completes 75 years of Independence this year, sarpanches of 'Vibrant Villages', teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen, labourers involved in building the Central Vista project and khadi sector workers have been invited, among others.

"Around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by the Prime Minister of India at the Red Fort on 15th August this year," the Union Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

Border Roads Organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar Projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects have been invited along with their spouses to attend the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi this year.

Two beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) from Maharashtra will witness the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort, Delhi on August 15, 2023 as special guests.

Fifty beneficiaries of the scheme, along with their families, are among around 1,800 persons who have been invited to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation from Red Fort.

The initiative to invite people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the government in line with its vision of 'Jan Bhagidari'.

PM-KISAN, a Central Sector Scheme, aims at providing financial assistance to all cultivable landholding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria.

Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 is transferred annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 directly into the Aadhaar Seeded bank accounts of the farmers.

