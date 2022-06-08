Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for a safe journey of Hajj pilgrims and said that all the arrangements are in place.

"We will see the Hajis go with all the arrangements in place, there will be officers available here to solve the problems of Hajis if they have any in them during the visit. All the arrangements have been made, till the Hajis return back", the state's Home Minister told ANI.

"The arrangements which are made are best for the Hajis in Telangana, where 800 Hajis from Andhra and 2300 Hajis will go from Telangana. A detailed meeting was held with the GMR and Saudi Airlines and all the other groups regarding the arrangements," he added.

He also informed, that Rubaat (accommodation for Hajj pilgrims) arrangements haven't been made as the buildings around the mecca have been demolished, and the Telangana government has been continuously striving to get the permission for the same.

The meeting was called on Wednesday by the Hajj committee for the arrangements of Haj Pilgrims, members present at the event included state minister Koppula Eshwar, Hajj committee Chairman and Andhrapradesh chairman and secretaries.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all able-bodied Muslims to perform if they can afford it.

Before the coronavirus pandemic emerged, some 2.5 million people used to travel every year to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. (ANI)

