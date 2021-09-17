Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said a time will come when Article 370 and 35A will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir and the government will be compelled to say that it had done wrong.

Addressing a public meeting here, Mufti said, "We all need to unite because they want to divide us. There is so much corruption in Jammu and Kashmir government now. Peace cannot be achieved through force. The environment in Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, 2019, has become suffocating."

Also Read | Infinix Hot 11 S, Hot 11 Smartphones Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"We should not be disheartened. I believe that a time will come when not only Article 370 and Article 35A will be reinstated but the Government will be compelled to say that they did wrong and they will ask that what more do we want for Jammu and Kashmir," the PDP chief added.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

Also Read | COMEDK 2021 Answer Key Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Answer Key Online at comedk.org.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)