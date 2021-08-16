New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) NHRC chief justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Monday said articles written on human rights should create awareness and ignite minds for further study and research.

He said this while chairing the first meeting of the reconstituted editorial board of the English journal 2021 of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), officials said.

Mishra emphasised that the articles on human rights should create awareness and ignite minds for further study, research and writings.

He also said that this aspect should be kept in mind while identifying the themes for this year's journal of the rights panel as well.

The 'NHRC English Journal' is an annual publication of the commission, which carries research-based articles from various domain experts on different aspects of human rights to promote awareness.

This is released every year on the occasion of Human Rights Day that falls on December 10, officials said.

The themes deliberated upon for inviting articles included, environmental concerns and climate change, right to mental health in the context of COVID-19, business and human rights, technology and right to privacy, the NHRC said in a statement.

