Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 6 (ANI): Bharat Parv, held for the first time at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, has emerged as a vibrant celebration of India's cultural diversity and creative excellence. The festival showcases regional traditions, handicrafts, music, and cuisine under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' according to the release.

Each region of the country presents its distinct traditions, cuisines, music, and creative expressions, reflecting the nation's cultural heritage.

Upholding the spirit of the slogan 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', this year's Bharat Parv has drawn special attention to the exquisite coconut shell handicrafts created by an artisan from Goa, which have emerged as a true symbol of the coastal region's artistic identity.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), participating in Bharat Parv for the first time, artisan Vijaydatta Lotlikar stated, "It is a privilege to participate in Bharat Parv at Ekta Nagar. The response from the people of Gujarat and visiting tourists has been truly remarkable. Everyone has shown keen interest in our products and made significant purchases."

He further added that the 'Vocal for Local' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened new avenues for indigenous (Swadeshi) products. "Through Bharat Parv, we have received global recognition. We are optimistic that our business will expand further in the coming years. Bharat Parv truly embodies the spirit of unity in diversity, where every art form, language, and tradition harmoniously come together to showcase India's unity and creativity. For us, Bharat Parv is not merely a platform to display our handicraft traditions, but also a source of livelihood and immense pride. Witnessing the art and culture of every Indian state on a single stage is, in itself, a celebration," he said.

Speaking about his craft, Vijaydatta Lotlikar mentioned, "The sea and coconut handicraft have become my identity. While many create art from clay or wood, we craft lamps, jewellery, utensils, light shades, and decorative art pieces from coconut shells. Each creation reflects the artisans' creativity and their sensitivity towards the environment. Both domestic and international visitors have shown appreciation for these artworks, experiencing the Goan tradition closely."

He further stated, "The creations of artisans from India's coastal regions reflect the nation's rich culture and heritage. Through their craftsmanship, these artisans are generating sustainable employment opportunities, while indigenous products from every corner of the country are emerging as symbols of India's identity across the globe. This art form has found demand not only within India but also in international markets. We now receive customised orders from countries such as England, France, the United States, Australia, and Canada."

Vijaydutta Lotlikar received the National Award in 2018 for his creative work, a true testament to his dedication and passion for art.

This festival, organised under the Ekta Parv, strengthens the message of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. The exhibition stalls here present a fascinating blend of handicrafts, cuisines, and folk arts from various states. (ANI)

