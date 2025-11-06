School Assembly News Headlines Today, 7 November 2025: Reading news headlines during school assemblies plays an important role in keeping students aware of current events and helping them understand the world better. The school assembly news headlines are not just a routine start to the day, but they encourage discipline and offer meaningful learning experiences beyond classroom lessons. By staying updated with news from national, international, sports, business, and entertainment domains, students enhance their knowledge and learn to connect their studies with real-life happenings. Here are some of the top national and international headlines to share in today’s school assembly on November 7.

National News For School Assembly

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Calls for Strict Action After Slippers, Stones Hurled at Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Car in Lakhisarai

Narco-Terror Funding Case: ED Raids 6 Locations in Jammu and Kashmir; Ex-Minister Jatinder Singh’s House Among Those Searched

Automatic Toll Collection System: NHAI to Roll Out Automatic Tolling With High Speed Cameras on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway and GST Roads

International News For School Assembly

Donald Trump Marks 1-Year Anniversary of US Election Win, Calls It ‘Greatest Presidential Victories in History’

Typhoon Kalmaegi Heads for Vietnam; Emergency Declared As Another Typhoon Set to Hit Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi Heads for Vietnam; Emergency Declared As Another Typhoon Set to Hit Philippines

North Korea Slams US Sanctions on Pyongyang Over Cybercrime-Related Money Laundering, Vows Corresponding Response

UN Mission in Afghanistan Suspends Border Services Citing Denial of Work Permits to Women Staff

Sports News For School Assembly

PM Narendra Modi Meets India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025-Winning Members At Lok Kalyan Marg

Virat Kohli Receives Birthday Wish From Umar Akmal! Pakistan Cricketer Extends Greetings to Indian Star As He Turns 37, Calls Him 'Brother'

President Droupadi Murmu Felicitates Team India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Winners at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashid Latif Lauds Team India's ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph; Says Victory Will Inspire Girls Across Borders in Nations Like Pakistan

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Kannada Actor Harish Rai, Best Known for His Role in Yash’s ‘KGF’, Dies at 55 After Battle With Thyroid Cancer

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: UPSC Aspirant Vikas Singh Pawar Wins Hearts With His Smart Gameplay

Radiohead Returns To Stage After 7-Year Hiatus With Electrifying Performance in Madrid, Kicking Off European Tour

Business News For School Assembly

LIC Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 31% to ₹10,098 crore, net premium income up 5.4% YoY

Qatar Airways sells entire Cathay Pacific stake for $897 million

Jio Platforms' Valuation Proposed Up to $170 Billion Ahead of Planned IPO

Reading the news headlines helps students develop leadership qualities as they take turns presenting and work together to organize the content effectively. It fosters awareness of global affairs, technological progress, and cultural diversity, helping them grow into knowledgeable, confident, and well-rounded individuals.

