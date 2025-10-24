Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Project Arunank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) celebrated its 18th Raising Day at Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday, marking 17 years of dedicated service in one of India's most challenging terrains, as per an official statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Since its establishment in 2008, the Project has constructed & maintained over 696 km of roads and 1.18 km of major bridges, providing vital connectivity to remote valleys & forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh while meeting the operational requirements of the Armed Forces.

One of the Project's landmark achievements was the completion of the 278 km Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road, blacktopped for the first time since Independence, connecting one of the remotest regions of Kurung Kumey district. Project Arunank has also adopted innovative and sustainable technologies such as Steel Slag, Cut-and-Cover Tunnels, Geo Cells, Plastic Sheets, GGBFS Concrete and Gabion Walls, enhancing the durability and environmental sustainability of road infrastructure in the region, as per the ministry.

Among the project's key milestones, the Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road was upgraded to NHDL standards in 2020, followed by the double-laning of the Kimin-Potin Road in 2021. Connectivity to Maza, the final frontier along the Line of Actual Control, was successfully established on December 28, 2022.

The TCC-Maza Road is now scheduled for inauguration in November 2025, alongside the completion of the TCC-Taksing Road earlier this year. Furthermore, the Huri-Tapa and Taksing Ghora Camp-Lung OP roads are on track for completion by the end of 2025 under mission-mode execution, reinforcing the project's commitment to timely and strategic development.

A Motorable Expedition was organised along the Naharlagun-Joram Top-Sangram-Ziro-Naharlagun route to promote road connectivity and safety awareness. As part of the green initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' 23,850 trees were planted across Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting BRO's commitment to environmental conservation, it said.

On the occasion, special welfare measures were launched for Casual Paid Labourers, including improved shelters, protective clothing and regular health camps, recognising their invaluable contribution to BRO's mission.

Building on this strong foundation, the upcoming initiatives of BRO will encompass road widening, the construction of new bridges and tunnels and enhanced high-altitude connectivity to support both civilian and defence requirements.

The adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as geotextiles, slope stabilisation systems, digital monitoring tools and eco-friendly construction practices will not only improve durability and safety but also reduce long-term maintenance demands. (ANI)

