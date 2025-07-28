Itanagar, Jul 28 (PTI) In a significant move to boost coordination and address critical development and strategic concerns in Arunachal Pradesh's border district of Anjaw, the first-ever civil-military fusion meeting was held at Hawai on Monday.

Key outcomes included a proposal to institutionalise a joint coordination committee, discussions on boosting local livelihoods through Army procurement, and plans for regular fusion meetings to fast-track initiatives.

Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin called for deeper collaboration between the civil administration and the Army, noting the latter's vital role in emergency logistics and development support, an official statement informed here.

He emphasised aligning efforts with the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal, and highlighted ITBP's Mission Himveer as a model, where 30 per cent of supplies are procured locally, for the Army to emulate.

Kojin also proposed setting up CSD canteens in remote areas, offering skill development to youth, and supporting Agniveer recruitment through awareness drives.

Administrative challenges like manpower shortage and road erosion in Mompani were also flagged.

Commandant of the 82 Mountain Brigade, Brigadier Jaspreet Singh, stressed the Army's ‘whole-of-nation' approach and urged the civil administration to support tourism promotion, especially in Walong.

He called for joint efforts in improving Agniveer application rates through local outreach and motivation.

Deputy Commander of the Brigade, Col Deepak Kataria, raised concerns about power shortfalls in Walong and Kibithu, poor banking access, and limited helicopter services affecting both tourism and emergency response.

He pressed for urgent repair of key FSB routes (14, 16, and 17) and solid waste management systems to improve civic infrastructure.

Lt Col Vinay Kumar shared progress under Operation Sadbhavna, including workshops for skills and healthcare, and plans to set up AI and Robotics Labs in the area.

Captain Neeraj from Sparrow 82 Mountain Brigade proposed launching a community radio centre in Walong, seeking administrative help for infrastructure and licensing.

