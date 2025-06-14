Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), June 14 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh declared the years 2025-35 as the Decade of Hydro Power, in an effort to harness its significant hydropower potential estimated as 58,000 MW.

The decision was taken during the Special Cabinet meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh government held on Friday in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Governor and the Deputy Chief Minister.

Also Read | Vijay Rupani Dies in Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Schools in Rajkot To Remain Closed Today in Mourning for Former Gujarat CM.

In a press statement of the CMO Arunachal Pradesh said that, during the Decade of Hydro Power, the government aims to undertake strategic policy and governance measures not just to harness the hydropower potential through a judicious mix of mega, large and small hydroelectric projects, but also to create a stable and supportive policy and regulatory framework for the overall development of the industrial ecosystem in the state, both as a source of economic growth and as a means of generating employment and self-employment opportunities for youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

"With around 19 GW of hydropower projects under development with cumulative investments of over Rs 2 lakh crore in the next 10 years, Arunachal Pradesh is estimated to receive annual revenues of Rs 4,525 crore from the sale of free power from HEPs from 2035 onwards.

Also Read | Mumbai Tragedy: Visually Impaired Man Dies After Falling Between Train and Platform at Ghatkopar Station.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of an escrow account for strategic management and effective utilization of the revenue generated from the proceeds of free power from HEPs. By effective management of these benefits, the state can make strategic and financial decisions about investing in overall development of the state.

This initiative will not only streamline financial processes but also ensure that the benefits of Free Power are maximized for the state's long-term sustainable growth and prosperity, ultimately contributing to the realization of its strategic energy goals and the well-being of its citizens," said in the statement.

The Cabinet was briefed on Friday about the strategic and national security significance of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), declared as 'National Project' by the Government of India in 2008.

"The Cabinet also took note about the concerns expressed by certain sections of people regarding preparation of the Pre- Feasibility Report of the SUMP, and the measures undertaken by the State Government for allaying fears and building consensus amongst likely Project Affected Families (PAFs) regarding this 'National Project,' through regular and detailed interactions with likely PAFs and various interactive meetings held at various levels by the State Government regarding the urgent need for preparation of the PFR for the SUMP," said in the CMO Arunachal Pradesh statement.

"The Cabinet also re-emphasized the need for continuous engagement by the State Government with PAFs, and for the need to ensure fair, just and equitable compensation and solatium for all likely PAFs, in case construction of the SUMP was found feasible after successful conduct of the PFR.

The Cabinet directed the Department of Urban Development for constitution of a New Yingkiong Development Authority and a New Geku Development Authority to enable building future-ready alternate towns.

The Cabinet also directed that a Committee be constituted under the chairmanship of the Secretary (Land Management) to examine land and property compensations rates, as well as to suggest the mechanisms to be adopted for designing and implementing a robust Rehabilitation and Resettlement Plan for PAFs," it stated.

The Cabinet also decided to request the Union government to sanction a special development package for the Siang and Upper Siang Districts, including the beneficiary oriented social development for the twin districts.

The Cabinet further directed the Public Works Department to initiate survey for a necklace road along the Siang River above the likely submergence area on both banks of River Siang. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)