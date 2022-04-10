Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), April 10 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) on Sunday flagged off the North-East India Inter-State Friendship Car Rally 2022 from Itanagar district of Arunachal Pradesh.

He thanked the International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) for organizing the Rally which aims to promote and create awareness about tourism in the North Eastern Region.

"The Rally will encourage and spread goodwill and amity in the region," the Governor said.

Complimenting the participants from the eight states of North East India, the Governor urged them to promote the spirit of 'ASTAM-NMM', an acronym for the eight North Eastern States, which phonetically be pronounced as 'Astam Namam', meaning 'Salute to the great eight'.

"The first five letters of the acronym represent the States of Arunachal, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya on one axis and Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram on the Eastern axis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that India will develop if the North Eastern Region of India develops. The region is developing in the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas aur Sabka Prayas' and it is important that the participants in the Car Rally spread this message all along their routes and at halts," the Governor said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor exhorted the participants to spread the missions of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as Goodwill Ambassadors of the development.

He also asked them to create awareness regarding tourism, traditional textiles, loin loom products and handicrafts of Arunachal Pradesh amongst the other North Eastern States.

Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, MLA, Youth Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh government Director Ramesh Linggi, International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) President Pem Sonam and IFCRA Vice President Tenzng Khalong were also present on the occasion amongst others.

The Rally, organized by the International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) and sponsored by the North Eastern Council, Ministry of DoNER and the Department of Youth Affairs of the Arunachal Pradesh government, will cover all the eight North Eastern States of India. (ANI)

