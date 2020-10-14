Itanagar, Oct 14 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed 22 MLAs as advisors to ministers to assist them, expedite the functioning of the departments and monitor ongoing projects, according to an official order.

The appointments will have no financial implication on the state exchequer, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Schocker: 74-Year-Old Man Kept in Freezer Box by Family in Salem District, Rescued in Half-Conscious Stage Next Day.

These advisors will not be entitled to any emolument, remuneration, perks or other facilities, said Khandu who handed over the appointment letters to the 22 legislators.

The MLAs have been appointed with immediate effect under the provisions of the guidelines for Appointment of Advisors to the Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh for Public Service, 2020 rule.

Also Read | Unlock 5 in Delhi: Cinema Halls to Reopen from Tomorrow, Popcorn Not Allowed Amid COVID-19 Guidelines.

The state government also appointed the chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and the chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency during the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)