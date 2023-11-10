Itanagar, Nov 10 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by four per cent for state government employees and pensioners.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu through a post on X.

The DA and DR have been enhanced from 42 per cent to 46 per cent, effective from July 1, Khandu said.

"The DA and DR arrears from July 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023 shall be paid in cash. Wish you all a very Diwali," the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the expenditure on account of DA and DR allowances shall be met from existing budget provisions.

"The revised rates of DA shall be applicable to regular government employees only, while DR will be paid to state government pensioners and family pensioners," an official order said.

