New Delhi, November 10: A Delhi Police constable was arrested for allegedly posing as a traffic personnel for issuing fake challans to truck drivers, police said on Friday. Rohit Kumar (32) was caught red-handed by Assistant Sub-inspector (traffic) Banwari Lal and Head Constable Gaji Ram near a traffic light in Punjabi Bagh's Bharat Darshan Park on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said.

Kumar tried to flee and took off a white shirt, which is a part of the traffic police's uniform, he was wearing and threw it in a drain, police said

He was arrested from the spot, they said. Subsequently, he was also put under suspension, with immediate effect for allegedly indulging in impersonation, they said. Delhi Police Book Driver After Video Of Car Dragging Barricade on Barapullah Flyover Goes Viral.

The matter came to the fore when he tried to issue a fake challan and extort money from a truck driver in Punjabi Bagh, but as the truck was carrying essential commodities, Kumar let the vehicle pass, they said. Due to the air pollution in Delhi, the entry of trucks was restricted except for vehicles carrying essential commodities.

However, when the truck was intercepted near Rajouri Garden, by Lal and Ram, the driver told them about the first incident and the two policemen grew suspicious and went to the location where Kumar was standing and caught him red-handed, an officer said.

"On seeing Lal and Ram, Kumar removed his white shirt and threw it in the nearby drain," the officer said. The two traffic policemen then informed their seniors and Kumar was handed over to the local police for further action, the officer said, During interrogation, it was found that Kumar was earlier posted with the traffic unit of the Delhi Police but transferred to the Third Battalion in June, this year, police said. Delhi Police Files FIR After Car Dragging Barricade Video on Barapullah Flyover Goes Viral.

Kumar has been booked under section 170 (impersonation of public servant) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC at Punjabi Bagh police station, they said.

