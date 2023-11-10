Itanagar, Nov 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K T Parnaik on Friday lauded the Navy for reaching out to students at various institutes and motivating them to join the defence forces.

A three-member team of Naval officers led by Commander Ronie Chowpoo called on the governor at Raj Bhavan here.

He said youth of the state have good physical fitness and agility, and have huge potential to join the armed forces, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

The naval officers, also including Lt Commander Rige Bagra and Lt Commander Saloni Gandhi, informed the governor that the navy conducted outreach programmes at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST).

The officers noted that the students were provided an insight into joining the navy and positive responses were received from them.

The governor urged the navy to conduct more such outreach programmes and assured the officers of all help from the Raj Bhavan.

