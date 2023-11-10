Hyderabad, November 10: A shocking incident unfolded in Telangana's Hyderabad where an 18-year-old youth was allegedly thrashed to death by the family members of a minor girl he was in love with. According to a report of Times of India, the harrowing incident took place in Annojiguda village (20 kilometres from Hyderabad) on Wednesday night, October 8 when the accused called the victim, identified as Karan, to their house on some pretext. They allegedly thrashed him with sticks and poured chilli powder on his private parts. Karan was subsequently taken to hospital where he was declared dead. Eight suspects involved in the cruel incident have been taken into custody.

The deceased, who was a truck cleaner, and the girl lived in the same neighbourhood in Annojiguda and allegedly had developed affection towards each other. The girls family came to know about this and had allegedly threated the youth of dire consequences if he continued his love affair with the girl. Hyderabad Shocker: Cop Couple Attack Inspector With Knife, Try to Chop Off His Private Parts in Mahbubnagar; Arrested.

Karan's mother Sushila in her complaint said that her neighbours called her son at 6:30 pm on Wednesday. "Four hours later Karan stormed out of the house screaming with injuries. He said that he was beaten by belt and attacked with sticks," she was quoted as saying. He was shifted to Ghatkesar hospital where he was declared dead on arrival at 11 pm.

The police later arrived at the spot and took eight suspects into custody. A case has been registered under Sections 302, 210-B, 342 of Indian Penal Code against the girl's relatives and family friends. Meanwhile, Karan's family staged a strong protest outside the police station demanding that the accused should be handed over to them. Hyderabad Shocker: Man, Lover Kill Spouses, Stage Murders As Road Accident, Suicide; Arrested.

The police promised action against the accused in order to calm the protesters. According to police, Karan lived with his mother Sushila in the village who was a domestic help. Sushila had separated from her husband 17 years ago and brought up Karan singlehandedly.

