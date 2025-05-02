Itanagar, May 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday emphasised a stronger inner line permit (ILP) system and the strategic, security, and socio-economic significance of border fencing in the state, considering its sensitive geopolitical location.

Reviewing the security scenario at a meeting in Raj Bhavan, the governor highlighted that a robust fencing infrastructure, along with designated crossing points, would be crucial in preventing infiltration, arms smuggling, drug trafficking and insurgent movement.

Parnaik said that effective border fencing would not only serve as a clear demarcation of Indian territory but also help create a safer and more stable environment, thereby fostering socio-economic development in border regions, a Raj Bhavan communiqué said.

He also called for strengthening the ILP system, describing it as a vital legal and administrative safeguard.

The ILP is essential, he said, for regulating the entry of non-residents of Arunachal Pradesh, preserving the demographic balance, and protecting the rights and cultural identity of the state's indigenous communities.

Emphasising its role in internal security, the governor added that the ILP mechanism enables better tracking and monitoring of visitors, thereby enhancing law and order.

During the meeting, the governor also reviewed the state's surrender policy and overall internal security status in consultation with the home minister and senior police officials.

He commended the state police for their efforts and urged them to continue vigilance and proactive measures to maintain peace and development.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Mama Natung, Additional Director General of Police Vivek Kishore, and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa.

They apprised the governor of key issues, including progress on border fencing along the India-Myanmar boundary, the ILP regime, and other critical internal security matters.

