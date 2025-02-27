Itanagar, Feb 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Wangki Lowang on Thursday reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening conservation policies and promoting ecotourism as a sustainable development strategy, an official statement said.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day annual research seminar here, Lowang emphasised the significance of traditional knowledge in conservation efforts.

He urged researchers and scientists to integrate indigenous knowledge into their work to enhance conservation values.

Highlighting the ecological and economic benefits of wildlife, he underscored the role of wild animals, birds, butterflies, and other species in pollination, pest control, and sustainable livelihoods through ecotourism.

He stressed the need to educate local communities on these benefits.

Lowang commended the efforts of the forest department, frontline staff, and researchers in preserving the state's rich biodiversity.

The seminar, concluding on Friday, will focus on key research developments in forestry, wildlife conservation, and biodiversity protection.

The event brought together senior forest officers, researchers, frontline field staff, and conservationists from across the country to discuss strategies for sustainable environmental management, the statement said.

On the occasion, the minister presented the inaugural 'Green Guardian Award' to 12 recipients in recognition of their dedication and contributions to forest and wildlife conservation. The award honoured field staff, volunteers, and organisations working selflessly to protect biodiversity in the state.

Advisor to the minister, Wangling Lowangdong, who represents the Borduria-Bogapani assembly seat in Tirap district, emphasised the importance of intensive research in understanding climate change impacts in Arunachal Pradesh.

