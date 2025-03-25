Itanagar, Mar 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Samuel Changkija on Tuesday stressed the need for a structured roadmap and a robust carbon credit trading mechanism for achieving long-term environmental goals, an official statement said.

He was addressing a sensitisation programme on carbon neutrality organised by the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) here.

The event focused on raising awareness, promoting sustainable practices, and exploring the state's potential in the carbon market.

Associate Director of Creduce Technologies, Kishan Prajapati, who was the resource person of the event, provided an in-depth analysis of carbon credits, voluntary and compliance carbon markets, and India's regulatory framework.

He highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's immense potential in the carbon market, positioning it as a source of green jobs and revenue.

Chairman and Managing Director of HPDCAPL, Toko Onuj, reaffirmed India's commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070 and emphasised the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He also outlined HPDCAPL's role as a carbon development unit in Arunachal Pradesh, spearheading sustainable growth initiatives.

NABARD Assistant General Manager (AGM) Varaprasad K, in his address, shed light on climate resilience, the bank's Climate Change Fund (CCF), and the collaborative role financial institutions play in supporting carbon neutrality.

