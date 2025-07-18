Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K T Parnaik (Retired) paid a formal visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

Accompanied by the First Lady of Arunachal Pradesh, Anagha Parnaik, the Governor presented the President with a copy of 'Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh,' an official release said.

This meticulously compiled reference book is unique and visually engaging, showcasing the remarkable diversity of orchid species found in Arunachal Pradesh. Many of these species are rare, endemic, and hold significant botanical importance on a global scale.

According to the release, during the meeting, the Governor apprised the President of the ongoing developmental progress in Arunachal Pradesh and the State Government's unwavering commitment to making meaningful contributions to the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat' through its localised roadmap, 'Viksit Arunachal'.

He highlighted key initiatives and transformative efforts being undertaken across various sectors to uplift the lives of the people and ensure inclusive growth in the Frontier State.

The Governor also briefed the President on the follow-up actions and compliance related to the key points discussed during the last Governors' Conference, reaffirming the State's dedication to national priorities and cooperative federalism.

He underlined the importance of these efforts in building a more resilient and equitable society in the State's remote and diverse regions.

The Governor highlighted the Raj Bhavan's proactive role in advancing public health, particularly in the fight against tuberculosis, promoting women's empowerment, youth development, and supporting improvements in health and education. (ANI)

