Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) visited a 4-hectare oil palm farm of progressive farmer Miti Megu Perme in Bosi Didum Village, near Pasighat, on Monday.

The visit aligned with the State Government's efforts to promote oil palm cultivation across Arunachal Pradesh. The visit was aligned with the State Government's efforts to promote Oil Palm cultivation across Arunachal Pradesh.

During his visit, the Governor interacted with Miti Megu Perme, other local farmers, and departmental officials, gaining firsthand insights into the farm's operations.

The Governor emphasised that oil palm cultivation is not merely an agricultural activity but a vision for economic growth, farmer empowerment, and national self-reliance or Aatma Nirbhar.

He noted that, despite being one of the largest consumers of edible oil, India continues to heavily depend on imports. Promoting oil palm, therefore, is a strategic step that reduces import dependency, strengthens the rural economy, and ensures price stability for consumers.

Highlighting the State's potential, the Governor said Arunachal Pradesh's fertile soil, favourable climate, and abundant rainfall make it ideal for oil palm plantations. For farmers, it offers a steady income, long-term security, and better returns than most other oilseeds, while also creating opportunities for agro-based industries.

He commended the State Government for prioritising oil palm cultivation. The policy not only aims to enhance farmers' livelihoods and generate employment but also supports the national goal of self-reliance. In doing so, it is attracting investment, improving rural infrastructure, and building stronger market linkages, he said.

Sharing progress, the Governor informed that Arunachal Pradesh produced over 5.19 lakh metric tons of food grains, nearly 15,000 metric tons of pulses, and over 39,000 metric tons of oilseeds last year. Fifteen soil testing laboratories have been established, and over 1.3 lakh soil health cards have been issued. Oil palm cultivation has already expanded by 4,690 hectares, benefiting nearly 2,000 farmers under the Per Drop More Crop scheme, he said.

Looking ahead, the Governor stated that the State has set an ambitious target of bringing 35,723 hectares of land under oil palm cultivation by 2025-26. The establishment of the country's first crude palm oil mill at Roing and the new factory coming up at the Industrial Growth Centre, Niglok, are boosting farmer confidence and ensuring sufficient processing capacity for the future, he said.

Perme shared that the farm was established in 2017 and began harvesting in 2021. She said that Palm Oil is harvested 3 to 4 times a month, yielding 2 to 3 tonnes per harvest. She also shared that the recent establishment of the Palm Oil Factory at Niglok has steadily increased the demand for palm oil, providing a strong market for local farmers.

Deputy Commissioner, East Siang, Sonalika Jiwani, emphasised that, given the rising demand, Oil Palm cultivation is proving to be highly remunerative and holds significant potential to boost the local economy, providing sustainable income opportunities for farmers in the region.

Advisor to Hydro Power Minister cum MLA, Ninong Ering, local MLA Er. Tapi Darang, Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Lamba and District Agriculture Officer, Opang Moyong, were present during the Governor's farm visit.

On the other hand, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor inaugurated the Psychotropic Substances and Psychosocial Centre and the Human Performance Laboratory. He digitally unveiled the Foundation Stone for the Centre of Excellence for Testing of Drugs at the Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat Campus, Pasighat, East Siang District, on Monday.

Sharing his observation of the geo-politics and strategic defence of the day, the Governor said that society today faces many challenges that test our peace, unity, and security. These include the misuse of activism, rising religious disharmony, protests that sometimes turn disruptive, and the growing threats of terrorism and insurgencies. In the digital space, cyber crimes, propaganda, and extremist ideologies are creating new vulnerabilities, often targeting the youth and spreading unrest.

The Governor said that while these issues are complex, they are not insurmountable. The way forward lies in striking a balance between freedom and responsibility, fostering trust within communities, enhancing security, and utilising technology wisely. Above all, collective awareness and community participation are key to building a safer, stronger, and more harmonious society.

Digitally unveiling the Foundation Stone of the Centre of Excellence for Testing of Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and inaugurating the Psychosocial Centre, established in collaboration with the East Siang District Police, the Governor commended RRU and the District Police for their forward-looking initiatives, combining science-led enforcement with a humane approach to rehabilitation. These steps, he emphasised, will strengthen Arunachal Pradesh's war against drugs and safeguard the future of its youth.

The Governor, while acknowledging the complex challenges facing society, ranging from religious disharmony, terrorism, and cybercrime to the menace of drug abuse, lauded the State Government's proactive policies.

He underlined that zero tolerance towards traffickers must go hand in hand with compassion and care for those struggling with addiction.

Referring to the course imparted in the RRU, the Governor highlighted the importance of Smart Policing. He called upon law enforcement agencies to move beyond reactive methods and adopt preventive, technology-driven, and community-focused strategies that are humane, accountable, and rooted in public trust.

In his address to students, the Governor encouraged them to pursue excellence with integrity and innovation, reminding them that their education is a commitment to national service.

He exhorted them to imbibe the 'Nation First' spirit, be educated, disciplined, and motivated to realise the Viksit Bharat vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

He also expressed gratitude to the faculty and mentors whose dedication strengthens the university's mission.

The Governor expressed his happiness in visiting the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) Pasighat Campus, an Institute of National Importance, calling it a nursery of national service, leadership, and character building.

He also praised RRU's emphasis on sports science and sports medicine, noting its role in nurturing Arunachal's talented youth for excellence in both sports and academics.

The Governor expressed his hope that RRU will continue to play a vital role in shaping a secure, healthy, and progressive society, and called upon all stakeholders to nurture a culture of excellence, innovation, and service for the nation's future.

Advisor to Hydro Power Minister cum MLA Ninong Ering, local MLA Er. Tapi Darang, Deputy Commissioner, East Siang, Sonalika Jiwani, Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Lamba, members of the faculty, students, and Staff of Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat Campus, attended the inaugural function. (ANI)

