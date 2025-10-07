Fatehabad, October 7: In a shocking incident in Haryana, a youth allegedly killed his married sister over her clothing choices after questioning her character for wearing short dresses. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, October 6, in Haryana's Fatehabad. The accused is said to be 18 years old, while the deceased woman was identified as Raman alias Radhika (38).

Accused Brother Strikes Elder Sister's Head With Stick Several Times

According to a report in The Times of India, the unfortunate incident took place after the accused youth argued with his elder sister at their home in the Model Town area on Monday afternoon. Following the argument, the enraged youth beat his sister to death and struck her head with a stick several times. The incident came to light when neighbours rushed to the home after hearing Radhika's screams. Gurugram Shocker: Cop Harasses 50-Year-Old Content Creator on Instagram After Tracking Her Car Registration Number During PCR Duty Near Ardee City in Haryana, Accused Suspended.

Brother Kills Elder Sister for Wearing Short Clothes

Victim Supported Her Brother and Sister's Education

They immediately alerted the police and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died later. After the incident, the police reached the crime scene and collected evidence. Surendra, in charge of Fatehabad City police station, said that statements of family members would be recorded. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Radhika, who originally hailed from Sardulgarh in Punjab's Mansa, had married Rai Singh, a resident of Sirsa's Suchana village, about nine years ago.

Radhika and Singh have a daughter. As per the report, the couple were settled in Fatehabad, where Radhika lived with her brother and sister. Cops also found that Radhika was supporting their education as her parents, who worked as daily-wage labourers in Sardulgarh, could not afford the schooling of all the children. Haryana Shocker: Father Drugs, Strangles Son and Daughter to Death for Opposing His Second Marriage Plans in Bhiwani; Arrested.

It is also reported that Radhika stopped going to the gym as she was fed up with her brother's constant objections. Meanwhile, the police have begun an investigation and are awaiting confirmation of the accused's age.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

