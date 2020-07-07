Itanagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported its second COVID-19 fatality as a 40-year-old man died at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at Naharlagun, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

The man from Dirang in West Kameng district died in the states lone medical college and hospital on Monday, he said.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on July 7, 2020, Online at assamlotteries.com.

The man, suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), was under week-long dialysis at TRIHMS, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives after full sanitisation, he added.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Mi17 Chopper Takes Off from Chinyalisaur Airstrip in Uttarakhand, Watch Video: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

This is the second Covid-19 death in the Northeastern state. A 43-year-old woman, also a resident from Dirang, died on June 25 due to the infection.

Both the casualties have uncanny similarities -- they are from the same district, suffering from kidney ailments and recently returned from Delhi, Jampa said.

A fresh case of COVID-19 was reported from the Capital Complex, comprising of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, taking the states total infection count to 270, he said.

The patient recently returned to the state from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and was asymptomatic. He has been shifted to a Covid Care Centre, the official said.

On Monday, 14 persons from Changlang district were discharged after recovery, Jampa said, adding that they have been advised two weeks home quarantine and self-monitoring.

Arunachal Pradesh at present has 176 active cases, while 92 persons have been discharged.

Total 27,645 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Capital Complex has registered the maximum number of cases at 84, followed by Changlang district at 40, West Kameng at 20 and Namsai at 12.

The state government imposed a week-long total lockdown in the Capital Complex that began on Monday evening, amid the spurt in cases.

The shutdown which came into force from 5 pm on Monday would continue till 5 am on July 13.

The state, which remained coronavirus-free until May 23, witnessed a sudden rise in cases after people started returning from other parts of the country. PTI UPL SOM SOM 07071135 NNNNde qualified for next season's Champions League.

The Swiss coach appeared to injure himself in the celebrations.

RELEGATION BATTLE INTENSIFIES

Last-placed Paderborn was virtually relegated in a 5-1 defeat at home to Bremen, which moved just behind Düsseldorf on goal difference. Düsseldorf is third from bottom in the relegation playoff place. Paderborn has 20 points, while Bremen and Düsseldorf have 28.

Union Berlin boosted its survival hopes beating Cologne 2-1.

“Soccer without fans is nothing,” read a banner behind one of the goals in Paderborn.

All Bundesliga games are being played without fans and amid strict hygiene measures since the league resumed on May 16 to reduce the threat of coronavirus infections.

HERTHA'S LUCK RUNS OUT

Hertha Berlin was to rue Dedryck Boyata's sending off before the break as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to win 4-1.

Boyata was sent off for bringing down Bad Dost just before the line. The defender was initially shown his second yellow card and Frankfurt awarded a penalty, but the decision was changed to a straight red and a free kick after a VAR consultation.

However, TV replays showed little if no contact.

Frankfurt's second goal in the 62nd was arguably the goal of the round. Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada dribbled past three Hertha defnders and cut the ball back for André Silva to score with the back of his heel.

Perhaps inspired, Danny da Costa eluded four Hertha defenders before setting up Evan Ndicka for Frankfurt's third in the 69th. Silva wrapped it up in the 86th.

Also, Freiburg came from behind to draw in Wolfsburg 2-2. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)