Guwahati, July 7: The Assam Lottery results for Tuesday, July 7, will be announced online on the official website of Assam Lottery- assamlotteries.com. The Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' -- which organises and regulates the Assam Lottery -- will announce the results for Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow and Assam Kuil Silver online. The results for these three lotteries will be announced online at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm. The rate of Assam lottery ticket is Rs 7.

The state government-operated Assam Lottery will announce the results of ‘Assam Future Sincere’ at 12 noon, while the second state lottery -- 'Assam Singam Yellow' -- will be announced online at 5 pm. The results for Assam Kuil Silver will be declared at 8 pm. Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on July 6, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

People those who have purchased the lottery tickets can win exciting prizes in the Assam lotteries. The first lucky winner is eligible to win a prize of Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will Win Rs 1,000. A person who wins more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

